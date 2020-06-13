Sci-Tech graduates celebrate success thanks to ‘Fresh Start Program’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 16 students celebrated their high school graduation Saturday as part of the ‘Fresh Start Program’, which supports at-risk youth and their families.

The ‘I Found Light Against All Odds Award Ceremony’ played out at the Basketball Hall of Fame. It gave these seniors a chance to reflect on their journey through high school.

Tamiya Coleman a Springfield High School of Science and Technology 2020 graduate told 22News that the Fresh Start Program helped her get to where she is now.

“Everything is great about this program, everything is great about this school. I definitely grew a lot looking back from freshman year to now,” said Coleman. “I probably never would have graduated, never would have made it this far, but now I am this far, all because of him.”

Coleman said she plans now to go to college and intends to teach in the area, giving back to the community that helped her get to this point.