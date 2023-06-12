SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – SciAntics Group, the parent company of Mad Science of Western New England and ART-ventures for Kids, has announced an exciting collaboration with Crayola Imagine Arts Academy.

As part of this partnership, ART-ventures for Kids has become a franchise member of Crayola Imagine Arts Academy, based in Montreal.

“We are thrilled to join the Crayola Imagine Arts Academy family as their Western New England franchise,” said Michael Budnick, President of SciAntics and Executive Director of Mad Science of Western New England and ART-ventures for Kids.

“This partnership allows us to continue delivering top-quality art enrichment to children while expanding our offerings with innovative new content. We’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring to our community, children, parents, educational institutions, and youth organizations. Crayola, as the world leader in children’s art materials and experiences, is the perfect partner,” Budnick added.

Over the next two years, clients and children will witness the rebranding of the popular ART-ventures programming as Crayola Imagine Arts Academy (CIAA). Alongside the rebranding, CIAA will introduce exciting new programs under the banner of “Art With Purpose.” These programs will introduce children to the world through art, focusing on cultural diversity, design careers, and animal conservation, all presented in a child-friendly manner. The classes will teach children unique and foundational art techniques that they can utilize throughout their lives.

ART-ventures for Kids, formerly known as ‘Let’s Gogh Art,’ has been offering after-school and summer programs, parties, and single-session art programs in western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut since 2008. In 2018, ART-ventures became part of the SciAntics-Mad Science organization, which shares the belief that STEAM enrichment is a vital component of a comprehensive education.

ART-ventures aims to instill self-confidence and self-discipline in children by helping them appreciate form, color, and create their own interpretations of the world around them. With imaginative curricula and inspiring instructors, ART-ventures nurtures creative spirits and imaginations, exposing young children to a variety of art techniques, tools, and original materials.

Mad Science of Western new England, operating since 1998, provides hands-on and discovery-based after-school programs, summer activity weeks, dynamic stage shows, interactive discovery centers, and in-school/on-location workshops. As part of SciAntics since 2011, Mad Science expanded its reach to Southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Central Massachusetts/Worcester. The organization is a leading provider of science enrichment for children, offering entertaining and educational experiences that promote scientific literacy.

Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, SciAntics operates from the Indian Orchard Mills, maintaining over 4,000 square feet of administrative, training, and equipment space to support programs throughout Western New England. With a team of around 30 educators, entertainers, and administrators, SciAntics runs programs funded by parents, schools, and youth organizations.

They have also received grants from the City of Springfield and the State Department of Conservation and Resources to provide programming in under-resourced communities. The organization sponsors a Mad Science activity tent at the Big-E each year, and starting in 2023, it will expand to include Crayola Imagine Arts Academy activities.

The partnership between SciAntics’ ART-ventures for Kids and Crayola Imagine Arts Academy represents an exciting collaboration in the field of STEAM education, bringing together the expertise of two respected organizations to inspire and nurture the creativity of children in Western New England.