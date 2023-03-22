SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is attending Eastman’s annual Black History Month Oratorical contest at Western New England University on Wednesday.

Eastman’s 2nd Annual Black History Month Oratorical contest features students from Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Students submit an essay with the goal to help develop a deeper understanding of African American contributors to the academic disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEM) along with improving writing, communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

Mayor Sarno said, “Superintendent Daniel Warwick and I want to thank Shawn Pace, Site Manager at Eastman Indian Orchard, and the team at Eastman for holding this 2nd Annual Black History Month Oratorical contest for our students at the High School of Sci Tech. This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to not only enhance their writing and communications skills but also learn more about our history and the many contributions African Americans have provided to the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. I also want to thank Western New England University President Dr. Robert Johnson for hosting this event.”

Eastman’s 2nd Annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Western New England University. It was rescheduled from February 28th to March 22nd.

Eastman is a chemical company that has a plastic fabrication company in Springfield that is also called Solutia Inc.