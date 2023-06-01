SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A much different story weather-wise Thursday compared to 12 years ago.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon reached 90 degrees, and Friday is expected to be the same.

Many people took advantage of the warm weather at Forest Park Friday afternoon, some taking shade under a tree, others seen grabbing some ice cream to cool off.

While people were welcoming the sunshine and heat, others telling us they aren’t the biggest fans of this weather, such as Owen Guertin of Springfield. “I don’t like the fluctuating temperatures,” Guertin says. “I wake up and its like 40 degrees and I need a sweatshirt, then I get out of school and its like 80 degrees, its awful!”

The CDC recommends to drink plenty of fluids during the hot weather, and take frequent breaks.