SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Players who register their four-person team for Hooplandia by June 4 are in for a treat, as each participant will receive an array of exciting rewards.

By simply fast-breaking to their website and completing the registration process before Sunday, June 4, each player will be rewarded with a package that includes:

1 ticket to the 2023 Big E, the region’s premier fair and exposition

1 Dunkin’ gift card, offering a delicious boost of energy to fuel their hoop dreams

1 ticket to a Connecticut Suns game, providing an opportunity to cheer on their favorite WNBA team

Qualifying participants can collect their Big E ticket and Dunkin’ gift card when they pick up their registration packet from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24. As an added bonus, the Connecticut Sun is offering Hooplandia team players a complimentary ticket to any game with the purchase of another ticket. Registrants will receive a redemption link after the June 4 deadline to secure their Connecticut Sun ticket.

Hooplandia, presented by Dunkin’ and hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will take place from June 23 to 25 at the Eastern States Exposition grounds, with select games also being played at the Hall of Fame. This inaugural event aims to provide playing opportunities for individuals of all ages and skill levels, making it a perfect weekend of family entertainment. In addition to the thrilling basketball action, attendees can enjoy delicious food, lively music, and engaging activities.

With 19 playing divisions and games scheduled on both outdoor and indoor courts, spots for Hooplandia are filling up quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement, whether you’re an all-star athlete, a passionate basketball fanatic, or simply someone who enjoys a spirited pick-up game with friends. The final registration deadline is Monday, June 19.