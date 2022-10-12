HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is one of the nine municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.

Holyoke received a grant amount of $520,000 for its Anniversary Hill Park revitalization. The following will be conducted for the Anniversary Hill Park project, according to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs:

Improved pedestrian access from Community Field to Anniversary Hill Park and ADA access

Restoration of stonework structures; selective landscaping and site restoration

Tree work

Restoration of CCC stone structures

Creation of an accessible trail to Scott Tower

Vegetative clearing

Installing connections from existing water, sewer, and electrical utilities to service restroom facilities and outdoor lighting

Educational and interpretive signage on the natural and human history of Anniversary Hill Park, along with maps and trail markers

MAP: Anniversary Hill Park

“Supporting communities in their efforts to conserve natural resources, and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities is part of a longstanding tradition of the LWCF Grant Program,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card.“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to leading efforts that protect Massachusetts’ environmental resources and address and prepare for the impacts of climate change.”

“The Land and Conservation Fund Grant Program is one of the best tools at the Commonwealth’s disposal to combat climate change,” said State Senator Edward J. Kennedy (D-Lowell). “Through the preservation of our state’s cultural and environmental resources, we are ensuring future residents of the Commonwealth have a connection to the natural world around them.”

Over $6 million in grants is going towards all nine projects across the Commonwealth. The Land and Water Conversation Fund (LWCF) Grant Program provided the funding, along with their partner National Park Service.

“Protecting land and making park improvements is a priority for our Administration, and we are proud of the work we have done with our federal and municipal partners to create more of these opportunities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We look forward to furthering our efforts on ensuring natural and cultural resources are preserved for future generations.”

A total of $128.9 million has been administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) for the Commonwealth’s parks and open spaces, since the program’s inception. In an Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs news release sent to 22News, there has been mentioned that sales of offshore oil and gas are how invested earnings are made for funding.

“These Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants will enable local communities from Holyoke to Provincetown to implement important projects that will increase access to the natural world,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Since coming into office, we have worked closely with the Commonwealth’s municipalities in order to advance key projects that are unique and important to them, and that builds upon prior work to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

“These funds will upgrade and transform our lands and waters infrastructure, here in Lowell and across the Commonwealth. These are the kinds of investments in our critical infrastructures that we need more of, and the resources expended here will pay dividends for decades for us, in all of our communities. Thank you to the Baker-Polito Administration, and Executive Office of Energy and Environment Affairs for investing, protecting and preserving our natural resources,” said State Representative Vanna Howard (D-Lowell).