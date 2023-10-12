SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new sculpture was unveiled in Springfield Thursday night, honoring a former long-serving park superintendent and a well-known author in the area.

It’s a bronze sculpture of the late Theodore Robert Geisel, who served as Forest Park’s superintendent for 31 years. The 6-foot sculpture depicts him and a younger version of his son, Dr. Seuss.

It was created by Dr. Seuss’ stepdaughter, Lark Grey Dimond-Cates, and is intended to honor the legacy they left behind, and their commitment to preserving the park.

“This is his world and this was his son’s world and this is where all the ideas came,” expressed Dimond-Cates. “There is such a balance here that we have honored the son and now we are honoring the father and it’s just a complete circle, it just feels balanced and right.”

Park officials said that creating and installing the sculpture is the first phase of the Dr. Seuss experience at Forest Park Horticulture Center. The next steps will be to create a greenhouse, botanical gardens, and comfort station.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.