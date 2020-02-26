Sculpture influenced by Springfield’s history unveiled downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – James Kitchen is a noted sculptor who expresses his affection for Springfield’s history through elaborate works of art.

Kitchen unveiled his latest creation Wednesday, an 11 ft. high sculpture crafted from scrap metal. 22News observed it at its permanent home in the first-floor lobby at Tower Square in downtown Springfield.

Kitchen put two years creating his work of art that depicts many of the products made in Springfield over the years. His sculpture also conveys Springfield as the birthplace of basketball.

“The pipe wrenches that are here, it’s got a basketball hoop, it’s got a 1940’s Indian motorcycle seat, this whole thing is connected to the local community here,” he told 22News.

James Kitchen created the expressive work of art at his studio in the Hampshire county hilltown of Chesterfield.

The nearly 12 ft. high mass of metal has no trouble attracting a crowd axioms to interpret his themes. It will remain in the Tower Square lobby indefinitely for all to see.