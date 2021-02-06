Search continues for missing 11-year-old boy on Connecticut River in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

Chicopee Police are asking the public to provide any information they might have about Aiden Blanchard.

On Saturday evening, police paused the search because of high winds, inclement weather and lack of evidence. According to police, they do not suspect foul play.

Earlier on Saturday, the search was centered around the Wilamansett near the Old Field Road area, and went into the afternoon. To search from the sky, the state police used the air wing and drone unit. Boat and dive teams from State Police, South Hadley Fire and the Chicopee Departments searched the water.

22News spoke with Andy Morozoe from Chicopee, who was biking along the river. He said this can be a popular spot for fishing and walking especially in the summertime.

“I’m concerned for the family. I hope you guys find your child and good luck,” Morozoe said.

Aiden Blanchard is described as 5’ tall, weighs about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black ski pants, a black sweatshirt and a red coat.

Police are asking those with doorbell cameras in the area to send in any footage they might have. Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 594-1740.