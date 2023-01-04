SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a man that has been missing since 2021.

Springfield Police posted on Facebook that 63-year-old Gary Belder has been missing since July 2021. They believe he left his home on the morning of July 5 to go to Smiley’s at 477 Boston Road but never returned home.

He is 6’1″ in height, weighs 200 pounds, walks with a cane, and has a notable limp. Springfield police first reported Belder’s disappearance back in August 2021.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency number 413-787-6300.