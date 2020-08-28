Search continues for suspected western Massachusetts marijuana trafficker

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help finding 41-year-old Cory Taylor who missed his arraignment on Monday on multiple drug charges.

The search warrant from Holyoke District Court says there was probable cause to believe Taylor’s Holyoke residence was used as a means of committing a crime. Police knew Taylor as a marijuana trafficker in Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin counties.

Police arrested Taylor late last week after he was allegedly caught with nearly 140 pounds of marijuana. He posted a $2,000 bail and hasn’t been seen since.

“He was known to law enforcement and the fact that he was arrested with such a large amount of marijuana in Franklin County was also sufficient to other addresses to his drug activity,” Hampden County District Attorney, Andrew Gulluni told 22News.

452 Main Street is an old-firehouse in Holyoke, MA

Taylor’s original bail was set so low because it was solely on one trafficking charge, but once police searched his Holyoke property on 452 Main Street, they found much more.

The seemingly abandoned firehouse at 452 Main Street is actually one of Taylor’s residences and when police searched it they found several million dollars, 50 pounds of marijuana, and eight exotic cars.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been outspoken about wanting to change the current bail system for high profile and repeat violent offenders.

“I understand that individual, again, whether it was a judge or a clerk will say ‘Hey, make sure you come back to court,’ he’s gone. He’s gone. So, that’s why there’s got to be better checks and balances with our court system,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

Investigators are working on tracking Taylor but DA Gulluni says they have no current leads.

Taylor is expected to be armed and dangerous so police say if you see him do not approach but do call 911.