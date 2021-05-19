Search for assault suspect in Forest Park area of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help with locating David Williams of Springfield who may be in the Forest Park neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 33-year-old David Williams refused to stop for police on Sunday, April 11. The officers located the car a short time later parked on Longview Street. When the officers approached the car, Williams refused to turn it off. The officers reached into the car and opened the door to grab ahold of Williams, but he allegedly drove the car at the officers. The open door hit both officers and crashed into a police cruiser. Williams ran away from the area.

Williams is wanted on the following charges:

Two counts of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle)

Two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Failing to stop for a police officer while operating a motor vehicle

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

If you have any information where Williams is you are asked to contact the Warrant Apprehension Unit at 413-310-6616 or anonymously Text-A-Tip – Text Crimes (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE And your tip.