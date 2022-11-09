SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, they were looking for 21-year-old Kiara Grant of Springfield, who walked away from the minimum security facility at 155 Mill Street. She is described as 5’7″ in height and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address was on Stebbins Street in Springfield. She is currently serving a nine month sentence for charges of assault and battery and destruction of property. She was scheduled to be released next February.

The Sheriff’s office said the public was not in danger while the department was searching for the suspect.