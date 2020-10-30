Search for reported jumper being conducted in Chicopee River

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a search being conducted after a person was seen jumping off the Cottage Avenue Bridge Friday afternoon.

Wilbraham Sgt. Jeff Rudinski told 22News, a person was seen jumping off the Cottage Avenue Bridge which is over the Chicopee River and connects Wilbraham to Ludlow.

The Wilbraham Fire Department, Ludlow Fire Department, and Wilbraham and Ludlow Police Departments are all searching now. Wilbraham police have boats searching the river. The Springfield Fire Department is also assisting.