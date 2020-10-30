Search for reported jumper being conducted in Chicopee River

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a search being conducted after a person was seen jumping off the Cottage Avenue Bridge Friday afternoon.

Wilbraham Sgt. Jeff Rudinski told 22News, a person was seen jumping off the Cottage Avenue Bridge which is over the Chicopee River and connects Wilbraham to Ludlow.

The Wilbraham Fire Department, Ludlow Fire Department, and Wilbraham and Ludlow Police Departments are all searching now. Wilbraham police have boats searching the river. The Springfield Fire Department is also assisting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes