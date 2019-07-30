Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for an armed robbery suspect is underway in Springfield’s Forest Park area Monday night.

Lieutenant David Kane of the Springfield Police Department confirmed with 22News that units are in the Island Pond Road area searching for the suspect.

The search began just before 9 p.m., Lt. Kane added.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the robbery or whether a home or business was robbed.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.