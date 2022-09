WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A search is currently underway Tuesday night for two missing juveniles in Wilbraham.

According to Wilbraham Police, a command center has been set up at the Wilbraham Middle School. Multiple agencies are assisting in the search of the two juveniles.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.