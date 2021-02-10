Search underway on Connecticut River in Agawam after report of body sighting

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement agencies along with fire officials are searching the Connecticut River in Agawam after a resident reported they saw a body Wednesday evening, according to State Police.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. James Sullivan told 22News Agawam officials requested Airwing assistance for the search early Wednesday evening after receiving the report.

The Agawam Fire Department is also out on the river with a boat.

