Seasonal jobs available for the City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is looking for summer workers and has increased its pay rates.

The Parks and Recreation Division is looking for seasonal workers, new this summer they’re paying more. Lifeguard salaries have been increased to $13.50 an hour and head recreation leaders will be paid $12.75 an hour.

Applications can be submitted online and must be received by July 5.

Mayor Sarno stated, “Our Parks & Rec summer programs provide a fun and rewarding experience not only for the community we serve, but all our staff and program partners, too. It is great summer job, especially for our young adult students.”

PBRM Director Sullivan stated, “I am so grateful to our summer recreation staff for making our programs so fun and engaging. I am looking forward to bringing new members of the team on board for the summer and also very excited to announce that we have been able to increase the pay rate for two of our summer positions: Lifeguards ($13.50/hour) and Head Recreation Leaders ($12.75/hour). These positions are still available and I encourage our Springfield residents to submit an application online.”