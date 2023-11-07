HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are seats remaining for the last two fall cooking classes that will be taught by Chef Nadim Kashouh at Holyoke Community College (HCC).

According to a news release from HCC, Chef Nadim is the owner of Springfield restaurant, Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill. In each of the classes, participants will learn how to cook and consume different five-course meals that are right off of the menu at his restaurant.

As part of the evening, Chef Nadim will also share some of his favorite wines that are imported from Lebanon, where he is from. Classes are scheduled for November 16, and December 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street.

The menus for each night include:

November 16: Hummus, meat roll-up, Fattoush salad, Cannellini lamb stew served with rice pilaf, and Ismalia for dessert.

December 14: Hummus, Falafel, Tabouli, Green bean, and lamb stew served with rice pilaf and Rice pudding for dessert.

“Each night’s meal is different,” said Kashouh. “It’s five courses. We bring in staples like hummus and baba ghanoush and stews that pair very well with rice. We do an appetizer, a salad, a meat, a starch, and a dessert.”

The cost is $189 per session, and beer and wine are included in the cost. To register for the classes, visit their website.

“I promise it will be tons of fun,” said Kashouh. “It’s a very interactive class. It’s hands-on if you want it to be. If you don’t, it will still be three hours full of tasting, laughing, and enjoying what I’m putting together for them.”