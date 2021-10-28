Sec. Galvin asks western Massachusetts voters to drop mail-in ballots at drop boxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A majority of the laws that we interact with on a daily basis are set at the local level that’s why it’s so important to make sure your voice is heard. Now, you will have the option to go to the polls on November 2nd, which is Election Day, or you can vote by mail.

Secretary of State William Galvin is urging residents that plan to vote by mail to drop their ballots directly into a ballot box. Galvin told 22News that several municipalities in western Massachusetts were delayed in sending out mail-in ballots so the only way to ensure your vote is counted is to put it directly into a drop box.

“We’re encouraging voters who have chosen to vote by mail, and in Springfield it’s several thousand, to use the city drop boxes that are available, not put them in the general postal service,” Galvin said.

If you requested a mail-in ballot but didn’t mail it back in time, or don’t feel comfortable dropping it in the drop box, you still have the option to vote in person. Simply bring your mail in ballot with you to the polls on election day.

Some communities are already offering early in person voting. Cities like Springfield started the early voting process on October 23rd and it will run until this Friday, October 29th. If you are planning to vote in person on Election Day next week, make sure you double check the hours of your polling location.