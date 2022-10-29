CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosts it’s second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K on Saturday.

The race starts and ends at Grise Funeral Home located at 280 Springfield Street, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. and the race starts at 11:00 a.m.

After the race, participants are invited to The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille for an awards ceremony and afterparty included in the $35 race registration fee. The route takes the runners to Front Street, through Szot Park, then back to Grise via Abbey Memorial Drive, and then to Fairview Street. There is a two-mile walking route that will turn up Academy street as well.

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners as well as the best induvial and group costumes. The prizes are sponsored by Phil Beaulieu & Sons, Riley Home Realty, The Beauty Box, Roca, Slosek Insurance, Grise Funeral Home, East Commerce Solutions, Lids Live Well, Florence Bank, and Vibe Dance Studio.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. The race is presented by N. Riley Construction along with other sponsorship support from the Holyoke Medical Center The Polish National Credit Union, Valley Opportunity Council, PeoplesBank, First American Insurance Agency, Health New England, HUB Insurance Services, Lumber Dogs, Ondrick Natural Earth, BK Hotels, and Beauty Batlles Lounge.