LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd Annual Long Meddowe Festival took place Sunday on the town green.

The event featured craft booths, music and activities for children, and a car show. Community organizations and town departments were there to share information about the services they offer. This helps residents stay informed about what resources they have available in their towns.

22News spoke with Event Director Julie Pearce about why events like this bring a community together, “It’s just getting everyone out here and they can enjoy being out in the sunshine, and spending time with their neighbors and local community businesses.”

This festival was named after the historic Longmeadow town name which dates back to 1636.