SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the second annual Springfield Pride Parade.

In just a few hours, people will walk for support, inclusivity, and public recognition to remind LGBTQIA+ youth that they are safe, loved, and not alone.

This year’s pride parade will bring in more than 12,000 people. Last year’s parade brought out more than 6,000 people. The lineup starts at 10:00 a.m. and the parade begins at 12:00 p.m.

The route for the parade will start at Springfield Technical Community College, and it will end with a block party at Stearns Square that will go through the evening. People will be traveling on State Street and Main Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Springfield Pride Parade CEO Taurean Bethea, city officials, and Springfield LGBTQ+ community and supporters will be marching in the parade on Saturday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining with Taurean Bethea and our LGBTQ+ community to march in our second annual Springfield Pride Parade this Saturday as we continue to support and celebrate all of the festivities of Pride Month. As a longtime member of Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect. This month in particular, we honor those who have fought for equality for our LGBTQ+ community and recognize that respecting the rights of all makes for a better city and community.”