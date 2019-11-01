Second arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a second person for his alleged role in a home invasion on Roosevelt Avenue on September 30 and have an outstanding warrant for a third suspect who cut off his GPS probation bracelet.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 20-year-old Malik Erskine on an arrest warrant Friday morning around 7:40 a.m. inside his apartment on Carlisle Street.

Walsh said there is an outstanding warrant for 21-year-old Dushane Simon for home invasion and other charges. Simon was wearing a Massachusetts Probation Department GPS ankle bracelet during the attack and police believe he ran away from the area since his bracelet was later located on the side I-495 in Eastern Massachusetts.

On September 30, a man was attacked and burned during a home invasion that afternoon. According to Walsh, there was marijuana being grown inside the home and the victim told police that was likely the reason he was targeted.

Walsh said the victim remains in critical condition after he was badly burned and tortured.

Erskine is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Assault to maim Conspiracy Mayhem Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury Home invasion Armed robbery Larceny over $1200 Larceny of a motor vehicle



22-year-old Devenne Colemon was arrested on October 10 in connection with this home invasion. The Springfield Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.