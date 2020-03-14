Second Chance Animal Services cancels the vaccines, microchips event in East Longmeadow

Breaking News
Massachusetts Gaming Commission suspends operations at 3 casinos, including MGM Springfield
1  of  77
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Church of Deerfield First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Union 38 School Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Second Chance Animal Services cancels the vaccines, microchips event in East Longmeadow

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WPTZ

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services has canceled the vaccine and microchip clinic in East Longmeadow for Saturday, March 14.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic continues to monitor the situation closely with local, state and federal officials in order to best protect the community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

List of postponed/canceled events:

  • March 14 East Longmeadow Vaccine Clinic – Canceled
  • March 21 Southbridge Vaccine Clinic – Postponed
  • March 28 Fitchburg Vaccine Clinic – Postponed
  • March 28 Annual Dinner Auction – Postponed to May 9

“We will be working to reschedule vaccine clinics as soon as possible.  Our veterinary hospitals and adoption center remain open to serve the needs of pets and pet owners.  We have increased the frequency of the rigorous routine cleaning schedule we employ to keep pets and people in our facilities healthy.  We do remind all visitors to follow the CDC’s recommendations of cleaning your hands often, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

If you have already purchased a ticket to the dinner auction, our staff will be reaching out via email to ensure you have the new date. “

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation