Second Chance Animal Services performs 55,000th spay/neuter surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services has performed its 55,000th spay/ neuter surgery in February, marking another milestone in their 20-year history of helping pets.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Second Chance’s low-cost spay and neuter program began in 2005 at the East Brookfield shelter to help pet homelessness in the surrounding community.

Springfield Hospital Director Julie Sullivan said the staff took a moment to mark the milestone surgery, then quickly returned to work because so many pets need their help. In addition to decreasing pet homelessness, the program improves the lives of pets receiving the surgery.

The hospital performs emergency spays for female pets suffering from pyometra which is a potentially deadly infection of the uterus every single week. “Thanks to these surgeries, fewer pets are ending up in Massachusetts shelters, which means more pets in shelters are getting a second chance, ” Second Chance founder and CEO Sheryl Blancato said.