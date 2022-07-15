EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Brookfield-based Second Chance Animal Services made good use of its recently received donation of dog beds.

Pet owners in Eastern Hampden County took advantage of a free pet vaccine clinic at the Palmer town building. This enabled them to catch up on all the shots their dogs might have missed out on earlier.

“Today we are offering a free vaccine clinic to get a free rabies, distemper to give away,” Diane Tillotson said.

Thanks to a donation from the Greater Good Charities, the Second Chance Animal Services distributed 500 dog beds for the pooches who received their free vaccine.