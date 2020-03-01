Second Chance Animal Services to offer low-cost vaccines, microchips in East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services will be hosting a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic in East Longmeadow on March 14.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. at A.W Brown’s Pet and Garden store located on 144 Shaker Road. Rabies and distemper vaccines will be offered for $12 and microchips for $20.

We hope the convenient location and Saturday hours will encourage pet owners to protect their pets. These vaccines not only help keep your pet healthy, they protect all the pets in our community by stopping the spread of rabies and parvo. Second Chance Springfield Community Veterinary Hospital Director Julie Sullivan

The vaccine clinic will be first come first serve and open to all. If you plan to visit, pet owners are encouraged to provide any prior vaccination history and cash payment. Pets are also advised to be on a leash or in a carrier.