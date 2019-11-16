Second Chance Community Vet Hospital hosts Parvovirus vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 people brought their dogs to the Second Chance Community Vet Hospital in Springfield Saturday to get their dogs protected from the deadly viral disease, Parvo

Second Chance said a 7-month-old Holyoke dog contracted the virus this month.

The Parvovirus causes a dog to get sick very quickly. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

A puppy can die within 48 hours, after the onset of symptoms. Local Springfield resident Samaria Guess made sure to get her puppy vaccinated.

Guess told 22News, “We wanted to protect her from Parvo and so that she’s a healthy puppy. She did cry, but she did good.

It’s important to make sure you’re getting your puppy vaccinated every three to four weeks, up until 20 weeks of age. You should also follow up with a booster a year later.

This clinic Saturday was all about protecting dogs in Springfield from the parvovirus. Second Chance said getting vaccinated is the only way to ensure your dog remains Parvo-free.

Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a Veterinarian at Second Chance Community Vet Hospital told 22News that Parvovirus is 100 percent preventable with vaccination.

“Without treatment and sometimes even with treatment they can die very quickly,” said Dr. Johnson. “But the good news is its almost 100 percent preventable with the vaccination. So for 5 dollars, you can keep little guys like this nice and safe.”

Dr. Johnson told 22News if your dog hasn’t completed the series of parvo vaccinations yet, you should avoid taking your dog to public places where the virus could be present, like a dog park.

The virus can live in the ground for up to a year and it’s resistant to weather changes, and most cleaning products.

You could also put your dog at risk if you walk into your home after stepping on infected feces.