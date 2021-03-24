Second Chance Home Care celebrates grand opening

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Home Care announced its grand opening on March 18.

The early spring celebration had a healthy turnout, while the Town Manager, Mary McNally, attended to cut the ribbon and welcome Veronica Anderson as Director of Second Chance Home Care.

Directors Veronica Anderson and Lee Ann Barnwell (Photo Credit: Second Chance Home Care)

“Second Chance Home Care was founded in 2011 with the goal of providing individuals and their loved ones with personalized in-home care services. The peace of mind for our clients is paramount and we are hopeful families will continue to see the advantages of keeping their loved ones independent in their homes and communities,” said Agency Director Veronica Anderson.