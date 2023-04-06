Justice Bus, from the Social Justice Center at Western New England School of Law

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – April is “Second Chance Month,” a time to reaffirm the importance of helping people re-enter society after being incarcerated.

The organization, Western Mass CORE is doing just that, partnering with other agencies like Mass Hire of Holyoke to host a criminal record expungement and sealing clinic as well as a CORI-friendly job fair at Holyoke Community College.

The goal is to provide an opportunity for people with criminal records to get free legal advice, obtain a free copy of their offender record information and connect with potential employers.

“Having a criminal record can be a very significant barrier to getting employment, to getting housing, services. So this event is really a celebration of second chances,” said HCC Professor of Criminal Justice and Western Mass CORE Coordinator, Nicole Hendricks.

