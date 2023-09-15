CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee teamed up with Second Chance Animal Services as part of a free vaccine clinic for dogs on Friday.

Vaccination is an important part of preventive health care for your pet and it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to keep your four-legged friends happy and healthy. Pet parents were able to get free Parvo-virus vaccinations along with rabies vaccinations for just $10 for their dogs.

Parvo is a highly contagious disease that can be deadly and affects mainly young and unvaccinated dogs. This disease causes severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration as well as life-threatening sepsis in unprotected puppies.

22News spoke with Hospital Director Erica Dwyer from Second Chance Animal Hospital about the significance of offering this reduced cost vaccine clinic to local communities, “We started offering this because there’s a great need in all of the lower communities for vaccines and a lot of people can’t afford care for their animals so we tried to keep things as low as possible.”

If you weren’t able to stop by Friday, there are more opportunities to get your dog vaccinated. Second Chance Animal Services offer free and reduced vaccine clinics every week across the Commonwealth. They’ll have a pet vaccine and microchip clinic on September 23rd from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fitchburg Central Fire Station.