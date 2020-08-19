Second Chance veterinary hospital resumes vaccinations at Springfield site

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services in Springfield is once again offering their services after putting them on hold due to the pandemic.

The veterinary hospital re-started its vaccine clinics and neutering surgeries. The vaccine clinic was put on hold because it attracted large crowds but now pet owners can pre-register so there are reserved times and no line.

Second Chance also told 22News many routine pet surgeries were put on hold due to a lack of PPE. Only emergency surgeries were permitted.

“These services are very critical, especially to the under-served,” Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services said. “The vaccine clinic, the walk-ins it’s $12 for a vaccine and that was so important for people to prevent disease outbreaks and we were extremely concerned when all this happened.”

These services will be offered once again at all three Second Chance locations in Springfield, Worcester, and North Brookfield.

