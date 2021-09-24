Second Friday of The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some rain Friday morning, fairgoers were able to enjoy a nice dry night at The Big E!

The second weekend of The Big E is often the busiest ones during the 17 day stretch of the fair. Many came out to take in the sights and sounds of the fair as their weekend started.

“This is my first time here, I always wanted to come, we brought my brother, my sister, my mom and this is all our first time here,” said Daniel Hunt from Hamden, Connecticut.

As a reminder, it is required for visitors to wear a mask inside the state buildings, all craft buildings, and the Mallary Complex.