Second human case of EEE confirmed in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The second case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been confirmed in Wilbraham, state health officials announced.

As a result, the EEE risk level in Wilbraham has been raised to critical, and the EEE risk level in Hampden and Monson has been raised to high.

According to the state, a critical risk level means an excessive risk from the virus exists in addition to a person being identified with the infection.

Those in a high-risk area are encouraged to reschedule or cancel outdoor gatherings and sporting events from dusk to dawn.

The DPH said a woman in her 60’s living in Hampden County was confirmed to have the virus.

There were 12 human cases of EEE last year in Massachusetts with six deaths.