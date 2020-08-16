Second Massachusetts resident infected with EEE

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — A second Massachusetts resident has been infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Public health officials say the woman in her 60s was exposed to the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease in Hampden County.

As a result, the state is raising the EEE risk level in Wilbraham to critical. Three municipalities are at critical risk critical, eight are at high risk, and 20 are at moderate risk for EEE. This was the second person to be infected this year. Last year, there were 12 cases and six deaths.

