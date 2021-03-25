Second neighborhood vaccination site opens at South End Community Center for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A second neighborhood vaccination site is opening in Springfield Thursday for residents only.

This new site at the South End Community Center at 99 Marble Street is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is by appointment only for Springfield residents.

This is one of the four sites opening between this week and next. The sites have the capacity to distribute 800 doses in a week which is around 250 a day.

Their goal is to help get vaccine doses into hard-to-reach communtities and to people who may not be able to travel to the state’s mass vaccination sites. It’s all in an effort to establish vaccination sites in neighborhoods the hardest hit by COVID-19.

It is run by the State DPH, City of Springfield, and Americal Medical Response.

Another site at Gerena Middle School will open Friday.

Vaccination is free whether or not you have insurance, but if you do have insurance the city requests that you bring your card to your appointment.

Springfield residents who are eligible for the vaccine can register on the city’s website. As of Thursday morning, only first dose appointments for April 2nd are available.