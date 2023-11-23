SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition in the Thanksgiving holiday, families and friends were able to enjoy a popular light show in Springfield.

The annual Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield hosted its second day of the season, the light show features holiday-themed displays with over 700,000 lights.

22News spoke with some Bright Nights visitors about their experience, one attendee told us, “It’s my first time and I think it’s a nice place, especially for families, come out here with little kids. Hang out, see the lights, drive around.”

Another local that was in attendance told 22News, “I liked going on the carousel because it actually went faster than normal. And I’m excited to see more lights!”

Bright Nights will light up forest park until January 1st but will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.