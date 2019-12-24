Second night of Hanukkah celebrated with Menorah lighting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elected Springfield leaders and dignitaries joined a local Jewish day school for an annual Menorah lighting in downtown Springfield in celebration of the second night of Hanukkah.

A rabbi and teacher from LYA in Longmeadow told 22News, although the flames on the Menorah signify a victory from thousands of years ago, bringing in lightness during times of darkness is still an important value in today’s world.

“We’re bombarded by so much negative news,” said Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky. “Obviously that’s what attracts people but the response to anything starts with me, it starts with you. Go out and do something good.”

Members of the community and school children joined in on the fun with hot chocolate, dreidels, and latkes.