Police investigating after gunshot victim taken to hospital in Springfield
Recreational marijuana store approved to open in Chicopee

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved the license for Theory Wellness in Chicopee to start the sale of adult-use marijuana sales.

The CCC posted to their Twitter page about the approval on Tuesday. This will be the second recreational pot shop to open in Chicopee. Mass Alternative Care opened as a recreational pot shop in July 2019 but has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary since September 2018.

Theory Wellness can begin selling adult-use marijuana as soon as this Saturday.

