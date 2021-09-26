Second weekend of the Big E sees big crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The crowds were like a tidal wave Sunday, many coming out to see Pat Benatar take to the stage.

“She was my first concert like in 1980,” said Martha Berrouard. She said she and Laura had been looking forward to this day for some time. This was their first concert since the pandemic started.

However, not everyone remembers the 80’s: Jourden was at the fair, celebrating his 12th birthday alongside Landen and Emma.

They had their own plans at The Big E, going on what Jourden described as “the big ride.”

“The one where you go in circles, speed,” added Landen.

The Big E bringing in big crowds. In fact, Saturday alone 169,000 people roughly came through the gates.

Abigail Latorre from Springfield loves The Big E, and the chance she has to connect with people.

“The people and the kids because life is short and you come across a whole bunch of people you don’t know,” she told 22News.

The Big E continues until October 3. Performances in the final weekend include Goo Goo Dolls, A Day to Remember and STYX.