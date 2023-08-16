SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Secretary of State Bill Galvin will be in western Massachusetts on Wednesday to make an announcement about a new state grant program.

The new state grant program is for organizations that are providing services to survivors of domestic violence.

Galvin’s office administers the Massachusetts Address Confidentiality Program, which offers protections to relocated survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking by providing them with new mailing addresses to use with government agencies.

This program helps to keep participants’ true addresses out of public records and facilitates the safe delivery of mail to anyone in the program. It works close with domestic violence shelters, counselors, and other services to provide the resources they need in order to leave abusive homes and relationships.

Galvin will be in Springfield at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. at Court Square, which is across Springfield City Hall.