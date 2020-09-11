Secretary of State Galvin expresses concerns about U.S. Census Bureau

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 U.S. Census is well underway.

Currently, census workers are going door to door to those households who did not fill out the mail-in form or do so online.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s main job is to make sure Massachusetts residents are ready to vote in the upcoming election in November. But, that’s not his main priority right now.

In a news conference in Springfield Thursday, Galvin quickly expressed his concern about the state of the 2020 Census and the lack of information he received from the Census Bureau.

So since I don’t trust [them], I’m putting them on notice. I’m offering them statistics that we have and I want to see what they got. You’re telling me you’re up to 80 plus percent of people households counted, tell me how many households you’ve counted. I want to hear about it, that’s what I want to know. William Galvin, Secretary of the Commonwealth

Galvin added that areas like western Massachusetts could be miscounted which could lead to a lack of funding or possibly lose a seat in Congress which happened 10 years ago.

This year’s Census has been surrounded by a number of controversies.

