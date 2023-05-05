LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– A section of Bliss Road in Longmeadow will be closed on Saturday for a lacrosse tournament at Longmeadow High School.

From 7am to 6pm Bliss Road will be closed between Blueberry Hill Road and Bliss Court. Anyone attending the event should park at Longmeadow High School or Blueberry Hill School. No parking for the event at the Longmeadow Shops.

Courtesy Town of Longmeadow

Drivers should expect heavy pedestrian traffic and should be prepared for delays. Detour signs will be in place and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area by using alternate routes.