Section of Cabot Street in Holyoke closed after abandoned house fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire on Cabot Street earlier Sunday afternoon

The boarded-up building is known as a place where the homeless take refuge, but there have not been any reports of people in or around the building Sunday.

The fire happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon when responding units found heavy fire in the back porch area of the building.

Holyoke’s Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, the building has been vacant for years and is not structurally safe for firefighters to enter. A Red X was placed on the outside of the building to let firefighters know not to go into the building.

“We could only fight the fire from the exterior of the building. The interior of the building has structural deficiencies that make it too dangerous for firefighters to enter,” Cavagnac said. “What we’re doing now is shooting water into the second and third floors to try to stop the fire that started to burn into the roof area.”

Cavagnac told 22News, the city is planning on tearing the building down. He said funding has been set aside to demo the building.

According to Holyoke Fire, no injuries have been reported.

Cabot Street is still blocked between South Bridge and South Canal.

