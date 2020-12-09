Section of College Highway in Southwick closed due to large structure fire

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – College Highway from the Granby, Connecticut line to the College Highway/Vining Hill Road intersection near Big Y, is currently closed due to a large structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to Southwick Police, the police and fire departments were called to the area of 47 College Highway around 2:47 a.m. for the report of a house fire. Crews are working to put out the fire now.

Police are encouraging those who travel on Route 10 and 202/College Highway to seek an alternate route.

Our 22News crew is on their way and we will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.