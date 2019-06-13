Section of Hall of Fame Ave in Springfield still closed after water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The left lane and break down lane on Hall of Fame Avenue in downtown Springfield will remain closed over the next few days for repairs.

Crews will take the next few days to make repairs to infrastructure that was impacted by a water main break late Wednesday morning.

The water was gushing out of the water main, right across from Riverfront Park, near the I-91 South parking garage.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told 22News, crews repaired an 8-inch water main break.

They also said they’ve received reports of water discoloration, but they said the water is safe to drink.

They suggested running taps for 10-15 minutes with cold water to flush it out of the plumbing.

The water and Sewer Commission said this discoloration is caused by the change of flow in the pipes.

The lane closures here on Hall of Fame Avenue are in place in between Boland Way and State Street.