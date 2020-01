SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lanes are temporarily closed on I-91 in Springfield following a car fire Monday morning.

According to MassDOT, the car fire occurred on I-91 Northbound at Exit 3. All traffic is being detoured at Exit 3.

22News crew in the area saw the car fire a little passed Exit 3 stationed on the right-hand side. All lanes on I-91 North is currently blocked off, however, no extreme back-up has been reported.