Section of Monson Road in Brimfield reopened following crash

Hampden County

Photo: Brimfield Police Department

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single motor vehicle accident on Monson Road caused traffic delays for some time in the area Thursday afternoon.

The Brimfield Police Department announced road closures on Monson Road near Route 20 after 3:30 p.m. Police did not say if anyone was seriously hurt or what caused the vehicle to crash.

A photo shared by the police department shows a silver truck slightly on its side in a wooded area.

A police vehicle can be seen in another photo blocking the road from traffic.

Monson road has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

