Section of Fuller Road in Chicopee closed after serious bicycle vs. car crash

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Part of Fuller Road in Chicopee is closed after a serious bicycle vs vehicle crash Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 11:45 a.m. Officers and the Crash Recon team were called to the area of Fuller road near Oakhill Circle for a crash.

Wilk said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Fuller Road is closed from Old Fuller Road to the Moose Lodge while officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.





