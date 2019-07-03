1  of  3
Breaking News
Section of Fuller Road in Chicopee closed after serious bicycle vs. car crash Springfield police investigating homicide on Worthington St Injuries reported in rollover crash on I-91 in Bernardston

Section of Fuller Road in Chicopee closed after serious bicycle vs. car crash

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Part of Fuller Road in Chicopee is closed after a serious bicycle vs vehicle crash Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 11:45 a.m. Officers and the Crash Recon team were called to the area of Fuller road near Oakhill Circle for a crash.

Wilk said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Fuller Road is closed from Old Fuller Road to the Moose Lodge while officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

View the Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks